Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.43 million: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,439,823 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.



The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 118,194, while 3,980,551 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.



South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. South Africa has recorded 1,567,513 COVID-19 cases, the highest among African countries, followed by Morocco with 505,949 and Tunisia with 287,061 cases, it said.



African countries have so far received over 33.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from different sources, mainly from the COVAX facility and through bilateral agreements outside COVAX, according to the Africa CDC.