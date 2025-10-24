/Magnitude 3.7 earthquake jolts Afghanistan, fourth tremor reported in a month

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Afghanistan at 6:09 a.m. IST on October 24 (Friday). According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was at latitude 36.38 N, longitude 71.14 E, and at a depth of 80 km. The earthquake did not report any significant damage.

At magnitude 3.7, the earthquake is fairly modest, unless the quake is extremely shallow or in a densely populated area. With 80 km deep the earthquake is somewhat deep, tends to cause less intense surface shaking compared to the 43 km depth of the 5.5 magnitude on October 17. This is because shallow earthquakes have less distance to travel to the surface, and can spread to larger areas. Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Northern part of India are placed at one of the most seismically active zones where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. These repeated quakes felt in Afghanistan indicate ongoing seismic activity, eventhough it can't give a reliable prediction of high magnitude ones from the modest tremors.