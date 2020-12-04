Adolf Hitler Uunona wins election in Namibia, but is not seeking ‘world domination’

A politician named after Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has come to power — in Namibia.

Adolf Hitler Uunona, who goes by Adolf Uunona, won a local election in the northern part of the former German colony and has insisted that unlike his namesake, he has no plans for world domination.

He defeated his opponent by 1,196 votes to 213 in the race for local councillor in Ompundja, a constituency in the Oshana region, official results showed.

Namibia is a former German colony, so it is not unusual for streets, places and people to have German names.

He told Bild, the German tabloid, that his father named him without realising the connotations.

"As a child, I saw it as a totally normal name," he added. “Only as a teenager did I understand that this man wanted to conquer the whole world."

