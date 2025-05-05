Representatives of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani have met senior officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration to seek dismissal of the criminal charges in an overseas bribery probe and a resolution of the issue seems to be possible in a month, Bloomberg News reported.

In November 2024, U.S. authorities had indicted Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, alleging that they paid bribes to officials in some Indian states to secure power supply contracts and misled U.S. investors during fundraising there, said a Reuters report.

The U.S. financial regulator summoned the duo, alleging they misled investors on compliance during a $750 million Adani Green bond sale in the US.



The billionaire’s aides are trying to make the case that his prosecution does not align with Trump’s priorities and should be reconsidered, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing sources privy to the developments.

The discussions began earlier this year and have picked up in the recent weeks, with a resolution possible within a month if the momentum continues, the report said.



Adani Green, in a statement on Monday, reiterated it was not part of any proceedings, but it did not directly comment on the report about the meetings. It had recently said its review of the indictment found no non-compliance or irregularities.

The Justice Department and White House declined comment to Bloomberg on the report. WION has reached out to Adani for comment and is awaiting a response.

Shares of Adani Group’s nine Indian listed companies rose between 1.7% and 10.5% on Monday, amid a 0.6% increase in the broader market. Earlier, the indictment had erased about $13 billion in market value of the nine firms.