/About 1,500 Islamic State prisoners escape amid clashes between Syrian army and SDF

Reports claimed that 1,500 Islamic State prisoners had escapeda prison in the town of Shaddadeh, around 50 kilometres (31 miles) from Syria’s border to Iraq, while the Syrian ministry reported the number to be about 120 detainees. This comes amid the tensions between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government forces. Despite reaching a ceasefire on Monday, brief clashes erupted on Monday evening in Raqa city, with heavy bombardment reported.