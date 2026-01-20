/About 1,500 Islamic State prisoners escape amid clashes between Syrian army and SDF

Reports claimed that 1,500 Islamic State prisoners had escapeda prison in the town of Shaddadeh, around 50 kilometres (31 miles) from Syria’s border to Iraq, while the Syrian ministry reported the number to be about 120 detainees. This comes amid the tensions between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government forces. Despite reaching a ceasefire on Monday, brief clashes erupted on Monday evening in Raqa city, with heavy bombardment reported.
The SDF said government forces shelled the Al-Aqtan prison, “which holds ISIS members and leaders, in an attempt to storm it.” A defence ministry source later told AFP that clashes had halted.
While Syria’s Interior Ministry said that about 120 IS militants had escaped the prison in Shaddadi, Kurdish website Rudaw reported, citing Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, that around 1,500 Islamic State detainees had escaped.