/Abigail Spanberger wins Virginia governor’s race, becomes first female governor

Spanberger's victory marks a major moment in Virginia's political history and comes in an election seen nationally as a referendum on the administration of President Donald Trump and the broader mood of the American electorate, The Washington Post reported. Polling stations across Virginia closed Tuesday evening, with precincts quickly tabulating votes that confirmed Spanberger's lead. Her campaign celebrated the result as a win for "unity, progress, and practical leadership." As per The Washington Post, Election Day followed an intense final stretch of campaigning, with both parties throwing their full weight behind their candidates. Former President Barack Obama appeared in Norfolk over the weekend to rally support for Spanberger and other Democrats, calling her "a leader with integrity and purpose."