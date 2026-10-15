/A Saudi ex-OpenAI engineer is charged with hiding a spy recorder in the office

Corporate espionage has a new, very 2026 wrinkle: the suspect allegedly used the very product he was spying on to work out how to spy. A former OpenAI engineer has been arrested and charged over a hidden recording device found at the company's San Francisco office.

The Case

Prosecutors identify the accused as Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi national who had worked at OpenAI since mid-2025. He was arrested on 9 October and charged with illegally intercepting oral communications.

According to the account from OpenAI and investigators, the company's security team discovered a recording device on 30 September, plugged into a USB port behind a television in an executive conference room. It had allegedly been concealed in toilet paper, installed around 28 September, and held encrypted data. Security footage reportedly placed Alfozan near the room on multiple occasions, though he was not authorised to attend meetings there. A second device was reportedly found in a bag he left in another company building.

The ChatGPT Twist

The detail that makes this more than an ordinary bugging case is how he allegedly prepared.

Prosecutors say he used his wife's ChatGPT account to research how to build and hide the device, with queries reportedly including how to make 'a continuous audio recorder' and enable 'live listening'. If accurate, that is a striking irony: an OpenAI insider turning the company's own AI into a how-to guide for surveilling the company. The FBI director framed the target as 'sensitive communications about the company's super intelligence tech'.

What Was, And Was Not, Compromised

OpenAI's response has been fast and specific.

The company fired Alfozan the day of his arrest and referred the matter to the FBI. It said it had no indications that he inappropriately accessed or exfiltrated model weights, source code or customer data — the crown jewels an AI lab most fears losing. It also said its own AI models helped investigators examine the device and identify the suspect, which is its own small irony: AI used to spy, and AI used to catch the spy.

Why It Matters

Beyond the cloak-and-dagger details, the episode points at something real.

Frontier AI labs are now among the most valuable and most targeted companies in the world, holding secrets that states and rivals badly want — about capabilities, timelines and the path to systems the industry calls superintelligence. Physical infiltration of an executive conference room, by an insider, is a reminder that the threat to these labs is not only hackers at a keyboard. It is also people inside the building, and the usual tools of espionage pointed at an extraordinary new target.

The Fair Reading

Caution is essential here: these are allegations, Alfozan has not been convicted, and he is due back in federal court later this month. Sources differ on some dates, and the purpose of the second device has not been confirmed. Nationality is not evidence of anything, and the case should be judged on the facts established in court, not on the dramatic framing around it.

What is clear is that OpenAI found a device, acted quickly, and says its core assets are intact. The rest is for the courts to determine.

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