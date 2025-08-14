/A real drug war coming? It's US Armed Forces vs Cartels as Pentagon reportedly plans Air Force, Navy deployment

The United States has directed the deployment of US naval and air forces to the Southern Caribbean Sea to counter threats from Latin American drug cartels, two officials briefed on the decision were quoted saying to Reuters on Thursday (August 14). The sources had little information on the operation, but US President Donald Trump has wished to employ the military to target Latin American drug gangs who have been labeled as international terrorist groups. The Pentagon had been tasked to draw up options.

Trump has made it a key objective of his administration to crack down on drug cartels, as part of a broader campaign to restrain migration and close the US southern border. The Trump government in recent months has already sent at least two warships to assist in border security operations and drug smuggling.

The sources, who asked not to be named, indicated the defense department has started placing orders for the deployment of US air and naval power to the Southern Caribbean Sea. "This deployment is aimed at addressing threats to US national security from specially designated narco-terrorist organizations in the region," one of the sources was quoted saying.

