/A real drug war coming? It's US Armed Forces vs Cartels as Pentagon reportedly plans Air Force, Navy deployment

The United States has directed the deployment of US naval and air forces to the Southern Caribbean Sea to counter threats from Latin American drug cartels, two officials briefed on the decision were quoted saying to Reuters on Thursday (August 14). The sources had little information on the operation, but US President Donald Trump has wished to employ the military to target Latin American drug gangs who have been labeled as international terrorist groups. The Pentagon had been tasked to draw up options.
Trump has made it a key objective of his administration to crack down on drug cartels, as part of a broader campaign to restrain migration and close the US southern border. The Trump government in recent months has already sent at least two warships to assist in border security operations and drug smuggling.
The sources, who asked not to be named, indicated the defense department has started placing orders for the deployment of US air and naval power to the Southern Caribbean Sea. "This deployment is aimed at addressing threats to US national security from specially designated narco-terrorist organizations in the region," one of the sources was quoted saying.
The Donald Trump administration declared Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel and other narcotics gangs and Venezuelan crime group Tren de Aragua international terrorist groups in February, as Trump intensified immigration enforcement against suspected gang members. The US military has already been expanding its airborne reconnaissance of Mexican drug cartels to gather intelligence on how to best counter their operations. US President Trump has before provided to send US troops to Mexico to assist in fighting drug trafficking, which Mexico claims it has rejected.