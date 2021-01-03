A midnight cafeteria in Taipei caters to stray cats

A clowder of street cats in Taipei, Taiwan have recently got an upgrade of their dining situation with the “Midnight Cafeteria” project. The idea is to give the cats a place to rest while making feeding them less messy.

Launched in September, the “cafeteria” is actually 45 small wooden houses painted by Taiwanese artists and scattered across the capital.

The cat houses were a multiteam effort. Math teacher Hung Pei-ling began volunteering after a good friend rescued and raised a stray cat. Five years hence, she has worked with other cat lovers in the neighborhood who buy the cats food, help clean the houses and coordinate with residents who may have complaints.

Hung also helps capture injured cats and cats that need spaying, takes them to get veterinary attention and then returns them to their haunts.

The wooden houses in Hung’s neighborhood were hand-painted by a local artist Stefano Misesti. Neighbours have brought small cushions as well as decorated cardboard boxes to add to the houses.