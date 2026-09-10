/A-10 Thunderbolt, F-15 fighter jets: Several US military aircraft damaged in Iranian attack on Jordan

Several US military aircraft have reportedly suffered damage after Iran attacked American air base in Jordan. One A-10 Thunderbolt, ​known as ​the Warthog, was struck ‌and left with a missing wing, while roughly ​eight ​F-15s ⁠sustained light damage. According to a CBS report, the aircrafts were placed ⁠back into service during the Iranian strike at Muwaffaq Salti ​Air Base, CBS reporter ​Jennifer Jacobs said in a post on X.

"American forces in Jordan launched more than 30 Patriot missiles defending against the Iranian strikes. The overnight damage came after the US attacked five Iranian tankers in retaliation for Iran targeting a US Navy warship. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed they launched attacks at eight tankers and two warships, including the base in Jordan," she wrote. The US has dozens of warplanes operating from the Muwaffaq Salti ​Air Base, which acts as a key airpower hub for operations against Iran.

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Iran attacked Jordan

Iran launched missiles at Jordan on Wednesday (Sep 9), saying it was targeting Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, a key facility used by US forces. In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they "struck the American Al-Azraq base in Jordan with heavy missile strikes" in a "punitive operation", IRNA reported. Soon after, Jordan's army said it shot down 18 missiles from Iran. "Jordan's air defense systems engaged 20 ballistic missiles launched toward Jordanian territory, successfully intercepting and destroying 18 of them, while two missiles fell in unpopulated areas," the army said in a statement, adding that they came from Iran.