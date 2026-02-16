/7 Pak soldiers detained by Baloch Liberation Army, 7-day deadline for prisoner swap to Islamabad

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed to have seven Pakistan security forces in custody. Furthermore, the separatist group has given a week-long deadline to the countries government for prisoner exchange. Hakkal, the media arm of the separatist group, has given an ultimatum to meet the deadline, failing to hold timely negotiations the personnel detained could allegedly face execution.

This was communicated via video, which emerged online; there has been no official response to this by the Pakistan authorities or the military yet. The BLA said that the fighters had detained the Pak military personnel during the phase 2 of ‘Operation Herof’. Initially, 17 personnel were detained; later 10 were released after learning they were ethnic Baloch working with the police in the region.