Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /7 Pak soldiers detained by Baloch Liberation Army, 7-day deadline for prisoner swap to Islamabad

7 Pak soldiers detained by Baloch Liberation Army, 7-day deadline for prisoner swap to Islamabad

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Feb 16, 2026, 18:29 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 18:29 IST
7 Pak soldiers detained by Baloch Liberation Army, 7-day deadline for prisoner swap to Islamabad

7 Pak soldiers detained by Baloch Liberation Army, 7-day deadline for prisoner swap to Islamabad Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

BLA issues a 7-day ultimatum to Islamabad after detaining 7 Pakistani soldiers. Watch the viral footage and learn about the demanded prisoner swap as the deadline nears.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed to have seven Pakistan security forces in custody. Furthermore, the separatist group has given a week-long deadline to the countries government for prisoner exchange. Hakkal, the media arm of the separatist group, has given an ultimatum to meet the deadline, failing to hold timely negotiations the personnel detained could allegedly face execution.

This was communicated via video, which emerged online; there has been no official response to this by the Pakistan authorities or the military yet. The BLA said that the fighters had detained the Pak military personnel during the phase 2 of ‘Operation Herof’. Initially, 17 personnel were detained; later 10 were released after learning they were ethnic Baloch working with the police in the region.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics