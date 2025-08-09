/5 Lebanese soldiers killed while removing munitions from Hezbollah site

Five Lebanese soldiers were killed on Saturday in a blast while removing munitions from a Hezbollah military facility in south Lebanon, a military source told AFP.

"Five soldiers were killed in an explosion... inside a Hezbollah military facility," the source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to brief the media, adding that the incident took place as the troops were "removing munitions and unexploded ordnance left over from the recent war" between Israel and Hezbollah.