/A PR win for Russia? 5 big takeaways from the Trump-Putin Alaska meet for India

The much-choreographed Trump-Putin summit in Alaska ended with no ceasefire deal. The US Army rolled out the red carpet for Putin; he rode ‘the beast’ alongside US President Donald Trump. He spoke first at the press briefing and suggested the next meeting be held in Moscow. Putin emerged with confidence and in control, just like he went into the meeting. A big PR win for Russia. Fundamental territorial and existential disagreement remain. Russia wants Ukraine to concede Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, in combination with the already annexed territory of Crimea, and block any prospective NATO and EU expansion.