/A PR win for Russia? 5 big takeaways from the Trump-Putin Alaska meet for India

The much-choreographed Trump-Putin summit in Alaska ended with no ceasefire deal. The US Army rolled out the red carpet for Putin; he rode ‘the beast’ alongside US President Donald Trump. He spoke first at the press briefing and suggested the next meeting be held in Moscow. Putin emerged with confidence and in control, just like he went into the meeting. A big PR win for Russia. Fundamental territorial and existential disagreement remain. Russia wants Ukraine to concede Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, in combination with the already annexed territory of Crimea, and block any prospective NATO and EU expansion.
Even though the summit is between the US and Russia and about Ukraine, it does have major ripple effects, especially on trade and tariffs with India and other oil buyers of Russia. India has lauded the efforts made by the two nations towards peace. Here are the five key takeaways from the Alaska Summit for India-
- No ceasefire but Putin gets the upper hand- Fighter jet, red carpet, Cadillac, the summit was a big balloon of pageantry without any proper ceasefire deal, but Putin appeared to dominate the meet, he shrugged off the US media questions of Ukrainian civilian killing. If anything, this meeting enhanced his stature internationally. Even though both leaders called it 'productive'. It remained a hollow spectacle without any substance. Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite being on US soil, led the narrative.
- Trade and Tariffs: India is the biggest buyer of discounted Russian crude. The United States have imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian and another 25 per cent tariff is looming by August 27. India's Reliance Industries Limited and Nayra Energy (partly owned by Russia) biggest profit earners of Russian oil, have been sanctioned by the EU. On the other hand, New Delhi is looking for Tariff concessions with Russia in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to counter US pressure.
- Energy security concerns- India continues to purchase Russian oil, to keep inflation in check. But with no concrete end to the war in sight, the US and EU may tighten sanctions on Indian refineries and banks.
- No tariff for China- Even though the US can bully around India, Brazil and other Latin American countries, US President Donald Trump, following the meeting, told Fox News he will be holding off on a Tariff on China for buying Russian oil.
- A second meeting in Moscow- Putin has invited the US President Donald Trump for a meeting in Moscow, next time with Ukrainian President Zelensky. The US was one of the biggest trading partners of India with $41.18 billion trade surplus in FY 24-25. As India is continuously finding it hard to balance between diplomacy and pragmatism, its relations with NATO and BRICS, New Delhi will be keenly observing the outcome of the next meeting.