/300 drones, 8 missiles: Russia launches overnight attack on Kyiv, Zelensky slams ‘showcase killings’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (Jul 31) condemned the recent deadly Russian attacks on Kyiv, calling them “showcase killings”. At least six people were killed, and dozens were injured, in the strikes that targeted at least 27 locations in the Ukrainian capital. Following the attack, Russia claimed that it had captured the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar. The strikes came days after US President Donald Trump issued a 10-day ultimatum, threatening sanctions on Moscow.

“Today, the world once again saw Russia’s response to our desire for peace, shared with America and Europe. New, showcase killings. That is why peace without strength is impossible,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

The Ukrainian president detailed that rescuers, firefighters, medics, and all the necessary emergency services have been working at the sites since the night hours following the Russian missiles and drone strikes. He added that Dnipro, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions have been affected, while the capital was the “primary target of the massive attack.”

Zelesnky said that “extensive damage” has been caused to residential infrastructure, adding that in one of the districts, an entire section of an apartment block was destroyed. At least six people, including a six-year-old, have been killed in the attack.

“My condolences to all their families and loved ones. There are also reports of dozens of injured people, all of whom are receiving the necessary assistance,” Zelensky said on X.

He added, “The Russians launched more than 300 drones and 8 missiles. We are doing everything possible to fully implement all the agreements for the protection of our people — to ensure that every contract serves the purpose of saving lives.”