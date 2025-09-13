/21 injured, 3 serious, after explosion in a bar in Madrid

An explosion gutted a bar in Madrid on Saturday, injuring 21 people, three of them seriously, Spanish emergency services said.

Firefighters were clearing rubble at the premises in the capital's Vallecas neighbourhood, Madrid emergency services announced on X, sharing footage of the bar's partially collapsed ceiling and bricks strewn on the ground.

Doors had been ripped off their hinges, with shards of glass scattered on the road outside, while first responders whisked away a victim on a stretcher.

The civil protection and medical services had treated 21 people, with three of them in a "serious" and two in a "potentially serious" condition, the emergency services said.