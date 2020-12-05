18 miners killed in underground gas leak in China

Eighteen miners were confirmed dead on Saturday after a carbon monoxide leak at a coal mine in southwestern China.

Twenty-four miners were caught up in the accident at the Diaoshuidong mine in the city of Chongqing after the gas leak occurred on Friday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

As of Saturday morning, one survivor and 18 victims had been found, said CCTV, citing the local emergency rescue command headquarters. Rescue efforts are underway to reach five others still trapped underground.

The accident occurred while workers were dismantling underground mining equipment, CCTV reported. The mine had been closed for the previous two months.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the accident, the official Xinhua news agency said.