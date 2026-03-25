/12-year-old charged with sexually assaulting woman in her 60s in a chilling case from England

A 12-year-old boy in Britain has been charged with sexual assault after a woman was found seriously injured. The shocking case has emerged from Birmingham, and the injured woman is in her 60s. She was found in Kellett Road on the evening of March 18 and is reported to be in a critical condition at the hospital. The boy was taken into custody by the West Midlands Police in the matter. The 12-year-old has been charged with wounding and sexual assault. The police admitted that the case is concerning and might trigger unease among people. "Our enquiries remain ongoing, but we understand how concerning this will be within the community," a spokesperson for the force said. The boy was due to appear before Birmingham Youth Court on Tuesday.

He has also been charged with a separate theft and with strangling a woman. He is believed to have confronted her in the street last month, West Midlands Police said.

86-year-old former teacher from Scotland charged with sexually assaulting a student

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Meanwhile, a former teacher from Scotland, Iain Wares, was found guilty of assaulting a former pupil in South Africa. He used to teach at the Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College in the 1960s and 70s and has been accused of abusing several of his students. He now lives in Cape Town, where a court has found him guilty of indecently assaulting a former student in South Africa in the 1980s. The victim told the BBC that he was happy with the judgment after waiting 35 years, "but there are many others who suffered. It would be unfair for me to celebrate while there are still many who are waiting for justice." Prosecutors in Scotland requested Wares' extradition in 2018, after which he was arrested and charged with seven counts of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour.