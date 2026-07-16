/11 killed, 19 injured in devastating fire at Algerian orphanage

A devastating fire at an orphanage on the eastern outskirts of the Algerian capital, Algiers, has claimed the lives of 11 people and left 19 others injured, according to reports from Algerian state media and local emergency services. The blaze erupted on Thursday (July 16) in the Mohammadia district, a suburb located east of the capital city. The Algerian Civil Protection Agency quickly deployed emergency crews to the scene to combat the flames and execute rescue operations.

Among the 19 individuals injured in the incident, officials confirmed that 10 people sustained burns of varying severity and are receiving medical treatment. In a vital rescue effort during the chaos, emergency responders successfully evacuated five residents with disabilities from the burning structure, bringing them to safety.

Authorities have not yet released the age of the victims or the cause of the fire.