/10 killed, over 60 injured as freight train collides with double-decker bus in Mexico

Ten killed in an accident that took place in Mexico. A double-decker bus and a freight train collided.
A freight train in Mexico smashed into a double-decker bus, killing ten. The train operator said that the bus was trying to move past it and was making attempts to do so. The incident that took place on Monday (September 8) has left over 60 people injured. In a video captured, vehicles can be seen lined up and after waiting, the bus moved just as the train came closer and at a considerable speed.
The accident took place in an industrial zone which is located on the highway between Atlacomulco. The town is approximately 115km to the northwest of Mexico City.