/'You should get it': Israeli PM Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for 'forging peace'

During their dinner on July 7 (Monday) in the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in "forging peace." Handing over an official letter to Trump, Netanyahu said that Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and praised his efforts to pursue peace and security. Last month, Trump was nominated for the prize by Pakistan and a Republican lawmaker.



"The President has already realised great opportunities. He forged the Abraham Accords. He's forging peace as we speak in one country, in one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It's nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved, and you should get it," Netanyahu told the US President.

"I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world, for your leadership, your leadership of the free world, your leadership of a just cause, and the pursuit of peace and security which you are leading in many lands, but now especially in the Middle East. President has an extraordinary team, and I think our teams together make an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities," the Israeli leader added.

Trump and his obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize is well known. Time and again, he has compared himself with former US President Barack Obama and said that he should get the prize too. He also lamented that the Nobel committee would not give him the prize because they only give it to liberals. From 2018 to the present, he has been nominated for the prize seven times by several individuals/countries, yet he has not yet received one.

Thanking Netanyahu, he said, "This I did not know. Wow, thank you very much. Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful." Trump and Netanyahu met for the third time time year while the US is trying to broker a peace deal between Hamas and Israel to end the Gaza war. Trump also voiced confidence that Hamas was willing to end the conflict in Gaza. "I don't think there is a holdup. I think things are going along very well. They want to meet and they want to have that ceasefire," he said.

Trump nominated by Pakistan and Republican lawmaker