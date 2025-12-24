/'You'll also have to flee if...': Osman Hadi’s brother accuses Yunus govt of murder, issues big warning

The brother of radical activist Sharif Osman Hadi, who was killed by unidentified gunmen in Dhaka, has issued a big warning to Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government. Sharif Omar bin Hadi, Osman Hadi's brother, said that the interim government cannot avoid responsibility for his murder and will ultimately face trial for failing to protect him. In a big warning to Yunus-led government, he said that the leaders will have to flee the country like their predecessors, if they fail to bring perpetrators to justice. Omar bin Hadi was referring to the 2024 July uprising after which former PM Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country.

What Hadi's brother alleged?

Speaking at a programme in Dhaka’s Shahbagh on Tuesday (Dec 23), Omar bin Hadi said, "You all got Osman Hadi killed and you all are the one who are trying to use this as a reason to disrupt the scheduled elections. You cannot escape responsibility and you will face a trial eventually. Those who considered this Bangladesh as their property have been forced to flee. Similarly, if you do not take action, you will also be forced to flee Bangladesh one day." He also went on to claim, “You murdered Osman Hadi on the instruction of an agency...on a nation but remember Osman Hadi did not bow down to them. Had he bowed down to them, he would have led his life similar to the dishonest politicians who spend their life in peace. He has shown us how to fight for freedom.”

Chaos in Bangladesh

Radical activist Sharif Osman Hadi was shot in Dhaka by unidentified men. He was airlifted to Singapore for treatment, however he succumbed to injuries. His death was announced by Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Dec 18. Soon after, violence erupted in several cities of Bangladesh. Hadi, the founder of Inqilab Mancha, a radical student group of Dhaka University, was known for his anti-India views and was a key figure in the July 2024 uprising that forced former PM Sheikh Hasina to flee the country. Sporadic violence expanded into nationwide unrest with protesters taking to streets and vandalising cultural centres. A Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh.