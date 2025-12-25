/‘Who’s controlling DOJ’s X account?’: Thomas Massie calls out DOJ for delaying Epstein Files release

After the release of fresh documents in the Epstein Files, the Republican Congressman from Kentucky, Thomas Massie, hit out at the US Department of Justice. Massie is also the person who co-sponsored the bill that required the release of the files in the sexual offence cases. He called out the department over "illegal redactions and delay" in complying with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. He took to the social media platform X and wrote, “DOJ did break the law by making illegal redactions and by missing the deadline.”

He also asked, “Who’s controlling the DOJ X account on Christmas Eve and using words like “dope' to refer to reporters?”

This came after Axios reported that the WHite House has now started managing the Department of Justice’s X account. The report said that it was with the aim of managing the narrative around the Epstein Files.