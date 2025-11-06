'White House hasn't congratulated me': Mamdani says he's 'interested' in meeting Trump after US president's 'will help him' remark

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday (Nov 6) said that he was ready to engage with US President Donald Trump to figure out how he can serve New York better. He said that though the White House has not congratulated him, he is ready to talk to Trump on the issue of cost of living. The Muslim-American lawmaker joked at a briefing that the "White House hasn't reached out to congratulate me."

"I continue to be interested in having a conversation with President Trump on the ways in which we can work together to serve New Yorkers,” he said suggesting “delivering on his campaign promises around cost of living” as one. “I think the lesson for the president is that it's not enough to diagnose the crisis in working class Americans lives. You have to deliver on addressing that crisis.” After winning on promises to make city bus travel free, control rents and offer free childcare, Mamdani said “what scares Republicans across the country is the fact that we will actually deliver on this agenda.”

Mamdani's remark came after he introduced the five women who will co-chair his transition. Among them is Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission under Joe Biden, and Maria Torres-Springer, who resigned her post as deputy mayor under outgoing mayor Eric Adams due to his engagement with Trump. Mamdani in his first speech had hit out at Trump and said, “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump has an advice for 'angry' Zohran Mamdani