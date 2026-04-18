/‘Western-made illusion’: Iran mocks Trump over ‘Strait of Iran’ Truth Social post

Iran has yet again mocked US President Donald Trump over a series of posts made by him on his Truth Social platform after Tehran announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The development came after a 10-day ceasefire was reached between Israel and Lebanon on Friday (Apr 17). Following the diplomatic move, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced that the crucial waterway was “completely open” for all commercial vessels.

In response, Trump posted on Truth Social, “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!”

The US president calling the waterway “Strait of Iran” quickly drew Tehran’s attention, with the Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe mocking him. “Bad mood= strait of trump; Normal mood= strait of Hormuz; Good mood= strait of Iran,” the Embassy posted on X. It was referring to the Republican’s earlier speech in which he referred to the Strait of Hormuz as Strait of Trump.

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A social media user responded to the post, commenting, “Guys, you use brutal authoritarian repressions, abuse human rights sistematicly, suppres of free speech, and I still liked your tweet over Trump’s. What’s happened to the world?”

The Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe replied, “You are coming out of Western-made illusion.”

Shortly after his initial post, Trump made several other posts on the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. He also claimed that the US “will get all Nuclear ‘Dust’ created by our great B2 Bombers,” and once again insulted NATO as a “Paper Tiger” for not helping him during the Hormuz crisis. Trump also said, “Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you!” In another post, he thanked the Pakistani Prime Minister and Field Marshall for brokering the ceasefire.