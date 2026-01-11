/'We will find you and kill you': US and allies carry out another 'large scale' strike on Islamic State in Syria

The US military and allied forces carried out "large-scale" strikes against the Islamic State group in Syria on Saturday (Jan 10), in response to an attack last month that left three Americans dead. Sharing the details in a post on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the strikes were conducted at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, US. The strikes were a part of Operation Hawkeye Strike. The large-scale strikes were conducted against multiple ISIS targets across Syria.

CENTCOM said that Operation Hawkeye Strike targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of its ongoing commitment "to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region. US and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States." CENTCOM noted in its post that Operation Hawkeye Strike was launched and announced on December 19, 2025, at the direction of US President Donald Trump, in direct response to the ISIS attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on December 13, 2025. In its first strike, the US forces had hit 70 targets across central Syria that had IS infrastructure and weapons. It said on December 30 that its forces had killed or captured about 25 IS fighters. The US and Jordan carried out a previous round of strikes.

