/'We tried avoiding war but US has left us no choice': Iran's president to Gulf nations

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran prefers diplomacy over conflict but blamed what he called “American-Zionist military aggression” for forcing the country to defend itself. In remarks addressed to Gulf leaders, he stressed respect for regional sovereignty and said stability should come through cooperation among neighboring states. At the same time, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that the United States and Israel are nearing “complete control of Iran’s airspace,” outlining plans to intensify strikes deeper inside the country as Iranian defenses weaken.

Political uncertainty is also mounting in Tehran. A senior cleric from Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Ahmad Khatami, said the body is “close” to selecting a successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. “The Supreme Leader will be identified in the closest opportunity, we are close to a conclusion; however, the situation in the country is a war situation,” he told state television.

Public mourning ceremonies for Khamenei are set to begin at 22:00 on Wednesday at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Musallah, where citizens will be able to pay their respects. Officials said further commemorations are expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced the launch of roughly 40 missiles targeting US and Israeli sites, marking the fifth day of escalating hostilities. In a statement aired on state TV, the Guards said, “Several hours ago, the 17th wave of Operation Honest Promise 4 was carried out with the launch of 40 missiles by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ aerospace forces toward American and Zionist targets,” without disclosing additional specifics.