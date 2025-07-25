/'Ukraine must be capable of deploying at least 1,000 INTERCEPTORS per day': Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the drone factory on Friday (July 25) and said that Ukraine must be capable of deploying at least 1,000 interceptors per day within a defined timeframe. He said this government is working constantly to prevent any funding shortages. Taking to the social media platform X, Zelensky wrote, "Today I spoke with the manufacturers of interceptor drones. I visited the facility, thanked the team, and saw firsthand how protection for our cities and villages, for our people, is being produced. Ukraine knows how to create outstanding things and maintains its technological leadership in saving lives."

"A clear task has been set for the manufacturers: Ukraine must be capable of deploying at least 1,000 interceptors per day within a defined timeframe. Government officials are ensuring contracting is in place, and we are also working constantly with our partners to prevent any funding shortages," the Ukrainian president added.

"Ukraine’s production potential is part of Europe’s collective strength. I thank everyone who is helping to build this strength," he said in his post.

This came after the Ukrainian president said that his country has secured three new Patriot air defence systems but has requested a total of ten. The Patriots are made in the US and are an essential part of Ukraine's layered air defence, and are the only system in the country capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, which Russia frequently uses in its escalating mass aerial attacks.

"We have requested ten," Zelensky said, adding Kyiv was “working with partners to secure these.” "I have officially received confirmation from Germany for two systems, and from Norway for one," he said.



This came after the reports that the US President Donald Trump would “probably” meet his Ukrainian counterpart, probably to discuss a truce with Russia in the ongoing war.