'They're incredible': Trump heaps praise for Pak PM Sharif and Field Marshal Munir for Gaza plan endorsement

Published: Oct 01, 2025, 11:49 IST | Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 11:49 IST
Story highlights

On Tuesday, Trump appreciated the efforts by the Pakistani leadership. He said, “They're incredible. They just put out a statement that they fully believe in this pact.”

Donald Trump was seen praising Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their support towards the 20-point Gaza proposal by the US president. Sharif, in a tweet, conveyed confidence that Trump’s plan would bring ‘durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel’. On Tuesday, Trump appreciated the efforts by the Pakistani leadership.

He said, "The Prime Minister and Field Marshal from Pakistan were with us from the beginning. They're incredible. They just put out a statement that they fully believe in this pact. They backed this 100% and are fully in support of this plan."

This also comes days after the US president made the Pakistani leadership wait at the White House on the sidelines of the UNGA. The ‘great leaders’ that Trump lauded had to wait for an hour. “We have a great leader coming, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Field Marshal. Field Marshal is a very great guy, and so is the Prime Minister, both, and they're coming, and they may be in this room right now. I don't know, because we're late,” the 79-year-old said.

