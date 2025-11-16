/'The man I helped get elected…': Trump’s ex-ally Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses him of directing death threats at her

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia House of Representatives member and one of the closest ally of US President Donald Trump, has accused the US president of fueling death threats against her. In a social media post on Saturday (Nov 15), Greene said she was now facing the “world’s most powerful man," adding that a systematic death threat has been directed towards her. Stating that this is the “man she helped get elected," the 51-year-old Republican congresswoman, had earlier said that she doesn't serve or worship Trump. Trump and Greene had a fallout over Epstein Files. She also compared the hate received by her to that of fear and pressure felt by Epstein victims.

"Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type of rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time by the President of the United States. As a woman I take threats from men seriously. I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel," Greene said on X. “As a Republican, who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump‘s bills and agenda, his aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone,” she added.

Coming down heavily on Greene, Trump on Friday wrote a long post on Truth Social, announcing that he was pulling his endorsement for her. Listing out his achievements over the past eleven months, Trump said that Greene has been complaining all the time. Warning that he would back an opponent if Republicans in her state of Georgia decided to mount a primary challenge against Greene, Trump added that people there were “fed up with her and her antics.""I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene. All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN! I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.