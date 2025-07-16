/'Swollen fingers, bruised hand, marks on ankles': Trump's photos from FIFA sparks rumours about his health - Here's the truth

As United States President Donald Trump attended the FIFA Club World Cup, conspiracy theories went wild regarding his health. Several images that are doing rounds on social media show Trump's swollen fingers and marks on his right hand, sparking fears that all might not be well with the POTUS. Last month, Fred Trump III, nephew of the US president, pointed to a family history of dementia while voicing concerns about his uncle’s mental fitness.

An X user shared photos of Trump's hand and ankles and pointed out that it was swollen. “Swollen ankles at the World Cup. Bruised hand at today’s press availability. Is the Trump administration hiding the President’s health?” the X user said. Another X user commented on the sitting posture of the POTUS, "He walks slumped over and sits in a way that looks like he is compensating for some breathing difficulty." Another user added, "He also looks like he has some skin health issues that should be looked into." A user said, “Yup I saw the ankles, and that can be a sign of cardiac or BP sometimes, chemo treatments, some medication too. I bet Trump falsified his health report. Well, obviously did where he said he was 224 lbs, and clearly that is not accurate just by looking at him.”

In April this year, the White House released a report by its physician stating Trump is in "excellent cognitive and physical health." In the first annual physical of his second presidential term, Trump was also found to have scarring "on the right ear from a gunshot wound", after an assassination attempt last July. "President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function," his doctor, Captain Sean Barbabella, said in a memo. At 78, Trump is the oldest president to take office.

Donald Trump at the FIFA Club World Cup