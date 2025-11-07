/'Suspicious package' delivered to US military base leads to multiple hospitalisations

On Thursday (Nov 6), a “suspicious package” with white powder delivered to a US military base led to several hospitalisations. People in Maryland base began falling sick after this delivery as reported by news outlet CNN. The building had to be evacuated after the parcel was opened, as mentioned in a statement from Joint Base Andrews, which is located outside Washington. “As a precaution, the building and connecting building were evacuated, and a cordon was established around the area,” the statement noted.

The extent of the illness still remains unknown but reports suggest many have been transported to the Malcolm Grove Medical Centre on the base. The said base is known to be home to Air Force One, the aircraft that the US president uses for his official travels. CNN cited sources stating that the package had an unknown white powder. Though the Joint Base Andrews confirmed that there is no immediate threat.