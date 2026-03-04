/'Struck ‘covert underground’ nuclear site in Iran used for secret weapons-development', says Israel

The Israeli military on Tuesday (March 3) said that it carried out a strike on what it described as an underground nuclear facility in Iran, alleging the site was being used for secret weapons-related development. According to the Israeli military, the target was located on the eastern outskirts of Tehran. Officials said intelligence services had tracked the movements of nuclear scientists operating at the location.

"IDF intelligence continued to follow the scientists' activities and located their new location at this site in a manner that enabled a precise strike on the covert underground compound," the military said, while displaying a map identifying the facility. "In the site, a group of nuclear scientists operated covertly to develop a key component for nuclear weapons," it said, adding the scientists had been working at the underground location, identified as "Minzadehei," after Israel struck several Iranian nuclear sites during the previous war in June. The Israeli military did not immediately provide additional details regarding the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

The Israeli military said that its strikes had disabled around 300 missile launchers in Iran since the US and Israel conducted a joint attack on Iran. "Since the start of Operation 'Roaring Lion', the Israeli Air Force has dismantled approximately 300 Iranian missile launchers. This is the result of more than 1,600 sorties and a systematic, around-the-clock effort to locate and target launchers and missile stockpiles in order to reduce fire toward the Israeli home front," the army said in a statement.