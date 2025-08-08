/‘Stock market setting new records’: Trump defends his tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Friday defended his decision to impose tariffs and said they are having a huge positive impact on the US stock market. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “Tariffs are having a huge positive impact on the Stock Market. Almost every day, new records are set. In addition, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are pouring into our Country’s coffers.(sic)”

Trump then warned that striking down his reciprocal tariffs policy by a court could plunge the United States into an economic collapse reminiscent of the Great Depression of 1929.

Trump further argued that if a “Radical Left Court” rules against the tariffs at this stage, then it would “disturb the largest amount of money, wealth creation and influence the U.S.A. has ever seen” and cause losses so severe “it would be impossible to ever recover, or pay back.” It would be 1929 all over again, he warned.

“If a Radical Left Court ruled against us at this late date, in an attempt to bring down or disturb the largest amount of money, wealth creation and influence the U.S.A. has ever seen, it would be impossible to ever recover, or pay back, these massive sums of money and honor. It would be 1929 all over again, a GREAT DEPRESSION! If they were going to rule against the wealth, strength, and power of America, they should have done so LONG AGO, at the beginning of the case, where our entire Country, while never having a chance at this kind of GREATNESS again, would not have been put in 1929 style jeopardy.”

Calling such a verdict a “judicial tragedy,” Trump added that America would not be able to recover from it.