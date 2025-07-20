/'Sleeping Prince' of Saudi Arabia Alwaleed bin Khaled dies at 36, after spending 20 years in coma

After spending nearly 20 years in coma, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal died on Saturday (July 19) at the age of 36. Prince Alwaleed had met with a car accident in London in 2005 after which he was in coma. The news of his demise was confirmed by his father, who wrote, "With hearts full of faith in Allah’s decree and destiny, and with profound sadness and sorrow, we mourn our beloved son Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away to Allah’s mercy today."

The Global Imams Council condoled the passing away of the prince and released a statement that read, “The Global Imams Council extends its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to....His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the esteemed Royal Family, on the passing of Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, who passed away after a long struggle that lasted nearly twenty years following a tragic accident.”

Prince Alwaleed was only 15 and was studying at a military college in the UK when the accident happened in 2005. Critical brain injuries and internal bleeding due to the accident left the prince in a state of complete coma. He was later moved to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, where he remained on life support and medical care for the entire 20 years.

He later came to be called as 'The Sleeping Prince'. He did at occasions show some movement in his body like lifting of fingers that gave some hope of revival. But he never regained full consciousness despite receiving top treatment by American and Spanish specialists.

Prince Alwaleed's father always refused to remove life support being given to his son and said that only God will determine his time of death.