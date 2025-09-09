/'Situation is really dangerous,' says Indian national returning from Nepal amid protests

Amid the escalating protests in Nepal, an Indian national who fled the situation and returned to the country via West Bengal’s Panitanki described the ground reality as ‘dangerous’. What began as a protest against the social media ban expanded a fight against corruption in the system. The youth of the country took it upon themselves to fight. With flaring tensions, Prime Minister KP Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel have resigned from their positions.

The Indian national was breathing a sigh of relief on making it to safety. Anil Gupta, who has just returned from Nepal, was seen speaking to news agency ANI, he said,"The situation is really dangerous there."

The situation in Nepal: