/'SICK scumbag': Pritzker claims Trump suffering from dementia, calls him Nazi; White House hits back

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday (Oct 7) launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump, and claimed that his decision to deploy National Guard troops to the Democratic cities of Chicago and Portland is because of 'dementia'.' He also said that Trump's tactics are straight out of Nazi playbook. The Rapid response team of President Trump slammed the Governor and called him a ‘scumbag’

“This is a man who’s suffering dementia,” Pritzker said to multiple US news portals. ”What I know is in the early days of Nazi regime, they started slowly taking away people's right. And what we are seeing now is exactly the same thing. They have gone into cities now. Think about that in your lifetime have you ever seen anything like that? Has any President of US sent troops with weapons into major cities of the US? It is wrong," he added.

The White House slammed the Governor and said that he is "fomenting more deranged violence from his Radical Left lunatic supporters." In a post on X, the White House also called Pritkzer “one SICK scumbag.”

The governor made his remarks as National Guard troops from Texas started gathering at a US Army Reserve training center in Elwood, a suburb in the far southwest of Illinois. At the same time, the Trump administration was proceeding with plans to deploy 300 Illinois National Guard members for a minimum of 60 days.

During the interview, Governor Pritzker — a potential Democratic contender for the 2028 presidential race — ruled out armed violence against the Trump administration and said that the legal system would be key in opposing Trump’s actions both in Illinois and across the country.