/'Right now they don’t love me...': Trump says US-India getting close to 'fair deal' on trade, repeats Russian oil claims

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday (Nov 11) that the US is getting close to reaching a trade deal with India. The US president said that the deal would expand economic and security ties between the two countries, boost American energy exports and promote investments in key US sectors. Trump spoke to reporters during the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor, the new US Ambassador to India, at the Oval Office.

"We’re making a deal with India. Much different than we had. Right now they don’t love me but they will love us again. We’re getting a fair deal. They’re very good negotiators, so Sergio, you will have to take a look at that. I think we’re pretty close to doing a deal that is good for everybody," Trump said. Speaking to reporters later, Trump also repeated the claims of India stopping the purchase of Russian oil, "Well, right now, the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and they’ve stopped doing the Russian oil. It’s been reduced very substantially. Yeah, we’re going to be bringing the tariffs down. At some point, we’re going to be bringing them down," he said.