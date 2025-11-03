/'Remove military bases from the area': Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says cooperation with US won't be possible if it back Israel, interferes in Middle East

On Monday (Nov 3), Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran and the US’ coorperation may not be possible if the latter continues to extend its support to Israel. And also mentioned if Washington maintains military bases and interferes in the Middle East it will only add to the decision. In his social media post, he wrote, “The US sometimes says it’s willing to cooperate with Iran. If they stop supporting Zionist regime, remove military bases from the area & stop interfering in the region, these matters could potentially be reviewed. This isn't something foreseeable for now, nor for the near future.”