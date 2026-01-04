Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'Release them at once', says China to US on capture of Nicolas Maduro and wife

'Release them at once', says China to US on capture of Nicolas Maduro and wife

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jan 04, 2026, 16:14 IST | Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 16:14 IST
'Release them at once', says China to US on capture of Nicolas Maduro and wife

Venezuela ex-president Nicolas Maduro Photograph: (ANI/Reuters)

Story highlights

China called the attack by US on Venezuela and the capture of Maduro and his wife a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter.

China on Sunday reacted strongly to the US strike on Venezuela and the capture of ex-President Nicolas Maduro. It demanded immediate release of Maduro and his wife. The Chinese Foreign Ministry in its statement said “China expresses grave concern over the US forcibly seizing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and taking them out of the country”.

"China calls on the U.S. to ensure the personal safety of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, release them at once, stop toppling the government of Venezuela, and resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation," the statement further read.

China called the move by US a clear violation of international law and of the UN Charter.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The U.S.’s move is in clear violation of international law, basic norms in international relations, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," the statement read.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

Trending Topics