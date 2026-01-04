/'Release them at once', says China to US on capture of Nicolas Maduro and wife

China on Sunday reacted strongly to the US strike on Venezuela and the capture of ex-President Nicolas Maduro. It demanded immediate release of Maduro and his wife. The Chinese Foreign Ministry in its statement said “China expresses grave concern over the US forcibly seizing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and taking them out of the country”.

"China calls on the U.S. to ensure the personal safety of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, release them at once, stop toppling the government of Venezuela, and resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation," the statement further read.

China called the move by US a clear violation of international law and of the UN Charter.

