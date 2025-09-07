/'Putin’s version of peace': Russia slammed for 'largest drone attack' targeting Kyiv's cabinet building, Ukraine says 'STOP Kremlin criminals'

Russia has been slammed by the international community for attacking Kyiv's cabinet building on Sunday (Sep 7) in the largest air attack since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the drone and missile attack killed at least three people and damaged the north, south and east of the country, including the cities of Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Odesa, as well as in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. He urged the world to put pressure on Russia and stop ‘Kremlin criminals.’ World leaders said that the Kremlin in mocking diplomacy and there ‘no point in appeasing the Russian president.' In harsh criticism of Putin, world leaders also called the violence his version of peace. Zelensky emphasised that the attack comes at a time when diplomatic efforts could have progressed, terming it a tactic to ‘prolong the war.’ Soon after, US President Donald Trump said at the White House that he is ready to move to a second stage of sanctioning Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed sympathy for the victims and solidarity with the Ukrainian people. He said that while Russia deepens its commitment to war and terror, France and its partners remain committed to standing with Ukraine and working toward a just and lasting peace. NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte also spoke to Zelensky and extended his support. EU President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the Kremlin for disregarding diplomacy and international law while causing indiscriminate deaths. NATO PA President Marcos Perestrelo slammed Putin’s actions as attempts to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and democracy. Perestrelo called for an end to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow and boost support for Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace. Poland's PM Donald Tusk stated that the Russian attack on Kyiv’s government buildings demonstrated that delaying a strong response to Putin and trying to appease him was pointless. Kaja Kallas, Vice-President of the European Commission, stated that each Russian attack is intentional and signals that Russia has no interest in peace. She noted that the latest strikes, including one on a government building in Kyiv, reflect a clear pattern of escalation. She affirmed that support for Ukraine’s defence industry will continue and sanctions on Moscow will be further tightened.

Russia's 'largest drone attack' on Ukraine