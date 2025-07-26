/'Press shield for sale': Photojournalist puts his equipment on sale to feed his family as Gaza suffers mass starvation

As Gaza suffers from a major humanitarian aid crisis, a Gaza-based photojournalist shared a post on LinkedIn, writing that he wants to sell his equipment and the press shield to buy food for himself and his family. Mohammed Abu Aoun shared the dark side of what's happening in Gaza as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas again faced a setback, with no conclusion yet.

Abu Aoun posted on LinkedIn, sharing what he's going through as people in Gaza die due to starvation and malnutrition.

“I am the photojournalist Mohammed Abu Aoun from Gaza. I want to offer my equipment and the press shield for sale so that I can buy food for me and my family,” Abu Aoun wrote. The post later triggered widespread attention.

Israel has been stopping aid and food deliveries from entering Gaza, leading to the deaths of children as well as the elderly. Notably, this month, the number of children dying due to malnutrition has increased.

Riham Dwas, a mother of five, while expressing her ordeal, said, "We’ve been living three months without bread. We’re relying on charity kitchens, surviving on a pot of lentils, and there are many times when we don’t even have that.”

People keep on standing in long lines in front of a charity kitchen in Gaza City, waiting for nothing gourmet, but just a watery lentil soup.

The United Nations has raised concerns over people dying in Gaza due to hunger. The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has strongly criticised the use of airdrops to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling them “inefficient” and a “distraction” from addressing the root causes of the crisis.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said, "Airdrops will not reverse the deepening starvation. They are expensive, inefficient and can even kill starving civilians. It is a distraction and screensmoke”.