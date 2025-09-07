Amid Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Gaza takeover plan, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Sunday (Sep 7) said that the ongoing war could end if Hamas releases all the hostages and gives up arms. The statement came a day after Hamas reiterated its long-standing position that it would free all hostages if Israel agreed to an end to the war. Saar was speaking during a press conference with his Danish counterpart in Jerusalem. Warning France, Canada and other nations for their decision to recognise Palestine in the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, he said that it could harm the negotiations. Meanwhile, Netanyahu on Sunday said that Israel was 'deepening' its operation in and around Gaza City.

"We will be more than happy to reach this objective with political means," Saar said in a press conference in Jerusalem. On recognition of Palestinian statehood by countries including France, Saar said, "It will push Israel also to have unilateral decisions, and that would be a grave mistake… Recognition of a State of Palestine will not bring us closer to peace or security but will destabilise the region.” Reiterating Israel's position on the matter, he repeated that the recognition 'will be a present for Hamas.’ “You cannot disconnect statehood from peace, because if you do that, it will make it even harder to reach peace,” Saar pressed. In response, senior Hamas official Basem Naim said it would not lay down its arms but would release all of the hostages if Israel agreed to end the war and withdraw its forces from Gaza, Reuters reported.

Netanyahu's Gaza offensive

