/'Positive news': One of US National Guards shot near White House shows improvement; condition remains critical

On Monday (Dec 1), West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey announced that one of the two National Guard members, who was shot on November 26, has shown positive signs. He added that his condition remains serious, but he has responded to the nurse’s questions by giving a thumbs-up to show that he could hear her and wiggling his toes.

Governor Morrisey said the family of 24-year-old US Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe continues to ask the public to pray for him.

On Wednesday (Nov 26), two US National Guard personnel were shot near the White House. US President Donald Trump said that their condition is critical. Local leaders were actively monitoring the situation, said the spokesperson for Mayor Muriel Bowser. The Joint DC Task Force responded to the incident that occurred blocks away from the White House.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price.”

He added, "God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you.”