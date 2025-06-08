/'Past of violence': What did Colombian presidential candidate say before being shot right in head? WATCH

Miguel Uribe Turbay - the Colombian presidential candidate who was shot during a rally - was talking about the country’s “past of violence” at the time of the shooting. A new footage has been circulated on social media in which Turbay was heard saying, "Colombia is not a perfect country, but it is a country where we are free... and unfortunately, they are taking us back to a past of violence," just before he was shot right in the head. The incident occurred during an election rally in Bogota on Saturday (June 7).

Bogota mayor Carlos Fernando Galan said that Uribe successfully underwent the first surgery after being shot twice in the head and once in the knee.

The mayor said the politician has now entered "the critical hours" of recovery.

'Attempted assassination'

In a separate video circulated right after the shooting, Turbay was seen addressing the crowd gathered in the rally for the presidential election, which is scheduled for next year.

The shocking video showed Turbay addressing the people at the rally when a gunshot was fired abruptly. After he was shot right in the head, the public at the site scattered, and a chaotic situation occurred.

After the incident, US State Secretary Marco Rubio took to the social media platform X and condemned the act.

“The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe. This is a direct threat to democracy and the result of the violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government,” Marco wrote.

Who is the accused?

The attack occurred in a park in the Fontibon neighborhood, where armed attackers shot the politician.

A suspected gunman - a 15-year-old boy - has been arrested and is currently undergoing treatment for a leg wound.