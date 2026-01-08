/'Only time will tell', says US President Donald Trump over US governance on Venezuela

US President Donald Trump suggested that 'only time will tell' on the topic that how long the United States will take over the governance of Venezuela. Trump said this will speaking exclusively to reporters of the New York Times on Thursday (January 8). When the president was asked on the time duration. He replied by saying, “I would say much longer.” He went on to further say, "We will rebuild it in a very profitable way. We're going to be using oil, and we're going to be taking oil. We're getting oil prices down, and we're going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need."

The president went on to further say that he was 'getting along very well' with the current interim president Delcy Rodriguez. On Tuesday (January 6), Trump revealed a plan to refine and sell up to 50 million barrels of oil that had been there in the country under the US blockade. “They’re giving us everything that we feel is necessary,” Trump was quoted as saying, while he was referring to the Venezuelan government.

On Wednesday (January 7), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in her press briefing said that the US has maximum leverage in the governance of Venezuela. “We're continuing to be in close coordination with the interim authorities, and their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States of America,” Karoline Leavitt was quoted as saying.