Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'One rulebook for AI': Trump to sign executive order blocking state regulations

'One rulebook for AI': Trump to sign executive order blocking state regulations

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Dec 08, 2025, 21:19 IST | Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 21:19 IST
'One rulebook for AI': Trump to sign executive order blocking state regulations

'ONE RULE for AI': Trump to sign executive order blocking state regulations Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

Trump argues the move is vital to maintain US dominance. The US president took to his social media account to say, "There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI." 

On Monday (Dec 8), Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order which will establish “ONE RULE” on artificial intelligence. The move will limit state-level policies regulating the emerging technology, and the industry. He argues the move is vital to maintain US dominance. The US president took to his social media account to say, "There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI."

“We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won’t last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS," he added.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics