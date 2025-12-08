/'One rulebook for AI': Trump to sign executive order blocking state regulations

On Monday (Dec 8), Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order which will establish “ONE RULE” on artificial intelligence. The move will limit state-level policies regulating the emerging technology, and the industry. He argues the move is vital to maintain US dominance. The US president took to his social media account to say, "There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI."
“We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won’t last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS," he added.