/‘On one flight in 1993...’: New documents in Epstein Files REVEALED Trump was on a private jet with...

A fresh batch of newly released documents in the Epstein Files has revealed that the US President Donald Trump was on a flight in the 1990s with the now-deceased convicted child sex offender and a 20-year-old woman. Although it can not be said yet whether the woman was a victim of the crime. The dump of files by the justice department follows a similar release last week of a section of the documents detailing its investigations into the billionaire sex offender.

The newly released documents have multiple references to Trump, including an email that suggests he travelled onboard Epstein’s private jet with women who would have been possible witnesses to the case. The email, sent by the US attorney for the southern district of New York on 7 January 2020, said, “For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump travelled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware), including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case."

“In particular, he is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present. He is listed as having travelled with, among others and at various times, Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric," it further said.

