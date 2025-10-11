/‘No US boots on ground in Gaza’: CENTCOM chief confirms as troops arrive in Israel

US military personnel began arriving in Israel on Saturday (Oct 11) to establish a coordination centre that will oversee the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza. The head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that he visited the war-torn territory to discuss post-conflict stabilisation and clarified that no US troops will be deployed to Gaza. Earlier this week, senior US officials said that about 200 troops would be deployed to operate a “civil-military coordination center” under US Central Command. The team will aid in facilitating humanitarian aid and provide logistical and security support in the territory, according to reports.

“Just returned from a visit inside Gaza to inform how we are moving forward to establish a CENTCOM-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) that will synchronize activities to support post-conflict stabilization. America's sons and daughters in uniform are answering the call to deliver peace in the Middle East in support of the Commander in Chief’s direction in this historic moment. This great effort will be achieved with no U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza,” CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in a statement on X.

The US military will coordinate with a multinational taskforce that will comprise troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The team will be deployed in Gaza to oversee post-war stabilisation.

Fox News reported that US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper visited an Israeli army post in the Gaza Strip on Saturday to confirm that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) pulled out from the territory, where a ceasefire has been implemented after two years of conflict.