/'No more hostages in Gaza': IDF recovers remain of last hostage in Gaza

The Israeli military confirmed on Monday (January 26) that it has recovered the remains of the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza, closing a chapter that started with the October 7, 2023, attacks and marking the first time since 2014 that no Israeli hostages remain in the territory. The hostage, Ran Gvili, was a 24-year-old officer in Israel’s police special forces. He was killed during fighting on the morning of October 7, and his body was taken into Gaza. His remains were the last among those abducted that day still unreturned.

After forensic examinations carried out by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in coordination with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, authorities formally identified Gvili’s remains and informed his family that he would be laid to rest in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the recovery as a significant national milestone, declaring that Israel had fulfilled its pledge to return every captive.

“We made a commitment to bring everyone home, and we have kept that promise, to the very last one,” Netanyahu said, praising the efforts of the military and security services. Israeli officials had previously linked progress on reopening the Rafah crossing and moving forward with the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire framework to the return of all hostages, both living and deceased. "It is a tremendous achievement for the Israel Defense Forces, for the State of Israel, and also for the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu added.