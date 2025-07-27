/'No more excuses': Here's what Netanyahu says after allowing 'minimal' aid to Gaza

After announcing a daily temporary pause in the war in Gaza to allow limited humanitarian aid, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were "no more excuses" for the United Nations (UN), which had said earlier that Israel was not allowing aid into the strip.

“To complete this goal, of eliminating Hamas and also the release of our hostages, we are advancing in the fighting and conducting negotiations. Whichever path we choose, on any path, we will have to continue to allow the entry of minimal humanitarian supplies. We have done this until now. But the UN is making excuses and lies about the State of Israel," Netanyahu said in a video message on the social media platform X.

"It says: 'We are not allowed to enter with humanitarian supplies.' We are allowing them. There are secure roads. There have been all along, but today it is official. There will be no more excuses," he added.

Jordan, UAE air drop aid into Gaza

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) began air-dropping aid into the Gaza Strip as Israel announced it would halt military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of the region and allow in air corridors. This was after visuals of starving Gazans alarmed the whole world. The Benjamin Netanyahu-led government has been facing constant backlash on the international level for the "man-made" famine in Gaza.

As per the BBC, dozens of empty trucks were seen heading in convoys toward three different locations: Zikim crossing in northern Gaza, Kissufim crossing in central Gaza, and the Kerem Shalom crossing in the far south-east of the Strip.